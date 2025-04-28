‘Brawl’ at CPI(M)’s Kasba office

Kolkata: On Saturday night, the CPM’s area committee office in Kasba witnessed chaos during a routine meeting, leading to a brawl.

A verbal dispute among members reportedly escalated into a physical brawl, resulting in injuries. The meeting was abandoned midway.

This is reportedly not the first instance of unrest at Kasba’s CPM office. A few months prior, a disturbance led to the hospitalization of a leader for nearly 20 days. Senior CPM leaders expressed outrage and embarrassment, though some were unsurprised, citing a history of factionalism. A veteran leader recalled a 2000s Hooghly district conference where similar chaos led to the death of a senior member. Deepu Das, a former councillor and Kolkata district secretariat member present at the meeting, reportedly declined to comment.

District secretary Kallol Majumdar has demanded a detailed written report, it was learnt. Local leaders criticised ongoing internal conflicts, including a youth wing leadership dispute, with one sarcastically suggesting a “Satyanarayan Puja” to cleanse the party’s troubles.