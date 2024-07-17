Braveheart from Darj martyred fighting terrorists in J&K, CM condoles

Darjeeling: A pall of gloom descended on Darjeeling with news of the martyrdom of 27-year-old Captain Brijesh Thapa, who made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday night. Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “Sad to know that Brijesh Thapa, a young Army officer from Darjeeling sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. My sincere condolences.”



An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Desa Forest area on Monday night. Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was in progress in Doda. At around 9 pm, a heavy firefight broke out between the terrorists and the Army. As many as 4 Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in the firefight. The soldiers killed in action were identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay. The mortal remains of Captain Thapa will arrive at Bagdogra Air Force Station on Wednesday noon.