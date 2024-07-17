Braveheart from Darj martyred fighting terrorists in J&K

Darjeeling: A pall of gloom descended on Darjeeling with news of the martyrdom of 27-year-old Captain Brijesh Thapa, who made the supreme sacrifice fighting terrorists in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Monday night. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a condolence message wrote: “Sad to know that Brijesh Thapa, a young Army officer from Darjeeling sacrificed his life in the line of duty in Jammu and Kashmir. My sincere condolences.”



An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in the Desa Forest area on Monday night. Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was in progress in Doda. At around 9 pm, a heavy firefight broke out between the terrorists and the Army. As many as 4 Army personnel, including an officer, were killed in the firefight. The soldiers killed in action were identified as Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra and Sepoy Ajay.

“The mortal remains of Captain Thapa will arrive at Bagdogra Air Force Station on Wednesday noon. Following a military ceremony at the Army station at Bengdubi, the mortal remains will be taken to Ging in Darjeeling, his ancestral house. The funeral will be held with full military honours on Thursday,” stated Group Captain Tarun Kumar Singha of the District Sainik Board.

Captain Brijesh was commissioned in 2019. His parent regiment was the 145 Light Air Defence. At present he was serving under 10 RR (Rajput). He had completed his B.Tech from Mumbai but out of sheer love for the Army and coming from an Army family, Brijesh decided to join the Army. He had cleared the Short Service Commission exam in one go.

“The only sad part is that we will be missing him for the rest of our lives. Other than that I am proud that my son has given his life for the nation,” stated Colonel Bhuwanesh Thapa (retd), father of the braveheart. He said that Brijesh had great love for the Army and as a child would love to sport his father’s Army uniform. Brijesh’s grandfather Nar Bahadur Thapa was also a Major in the Army.

“At first I could not believe that he was no more. Such incidents keep on happening because the terrorists have a lot of supporters. Only if the support for these terrorists end will such incidents stop,” stated Colonel Thapa. Putting up a brave front, fighting back tears, Nilima Thapa, mother of the braveheart stated “He will never return. I am very proud of him. He never complained about anything and was a decent boy.”

Brijesh loved music and used to play the guitar and drums. Though his family’s ancestral home is in Bara Ging, Lebong on the outskirts of Darjeeling town, his family at present was residing in Shastrinagar, Ward 41, Siliguri. He has an elder sister who is pursuing her studies in Australia.

The last the family had spoken to him over the phone was on July 14. He had expressed wishes to return home at the end of July and enjoy a holiday by going on a trip with his family members. On July 15, his father tried to reach him on the phone but could not. At around 10:30 pm on July 15, the family received a call stating that Captain Brijesh Thapa had made the supreme sacrifice for the nation.