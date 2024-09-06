Bratya says V-Cs must ensure CCTVs in campuses

Kolkata: Following allegations of another ragging incident at Jadavpur University, state education minister Bratya Basu said that directives were given to install CCTV in all campuses and hostels.

Allegations of ragging of a second-year undergraduate science student at Jadavpur University have surfaced.

The student was allegedly ragged inside the science faculty union room by a group of former as well as current senior students on August 21. The student reportedly wrote to the university that he may be targeted again.

Reacting to such ragging incidents, Bratya said: “We have issued clear directives that CCTVs should be installed in all campuses and hostels. I urge the caretaker Vice-Chancellors appointed by the current Governor, whom the Supreme Court has rejected, to take the initiative in installing these CCTVs. Cause, Ragging is a serious problem that needs to be eradicated.” Mpost