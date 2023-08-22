Bratya: Goodwill, love & fellow feeling amongst students will stop ragging

Kolkata: At a time when discussions are taking place on measures to stop ragging in educational institutions, the state Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday said that only goodwill, love and fellow feeling amongst the students will stop ragging.



Meanwhile, the interim vice-chancellor (V-C) of Jadavpur University (JU) Buddhadeb Sau said that the authorities will ask the state to conduct the student body election as soon as possible. Sau on Monday held the anti-ragging committee meeting at Jadavpur University.

The committee has reportedly suggested the formation of a Quick Response Team (QRT). However, it is unclear as to who will be part of this team. It has been reported that the team will be present within two kilometres of the university and ensure quick response in case of any untoward incident in the campus and hostel.

On the other hand, the anti-ragging committee of the University Grants Commission (UGC) may visit the university next week. The JU authorities had sent the second report recently after the UGC showed dissatisfaction with the first report submitted.

The UGC had sought details of the steps taken by the varsity to conduct joint counselling of freshers and seniors within the first two weeks of the session’s beginning.

Furthermore, the Dean of Students Rajat Ray was summoned by the West Bengal Human Rights Commission on Monday.

Ray appeared for the summon in connection with the death of an undergraduate first-year student after falling from the second-floor balcony of the Main Boys’ Hostel, however, sources informed that he had to leave early due to a meeting. He will be summoned again.

A team from West Bengal Human Rights Commission visited the Jadavpur University campus to investigate the death of the first-year undergraduate student on August 16.

They spoke with the Registrar and Joint Registrar of the university during the visit.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Monday approached Calcutta High Court requesting a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe in connection with the student’s death.

Meanwhile, police have found a few social media posts where a journalist is seen in several pictures with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Governor C V Ananda Bose. In those posts and videos, it was claimed that the Journalist identified as Tamal Saha as Sourabh Chowdhury who was arrested in connection with the student’s death case. Saha has lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime police station regarding the same.