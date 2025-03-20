Bratya bats for political freedom in Jadavpur University campus

Kolkata: On the Jadavpur University incident, the state Education minister, Bratya Basu, said in Assembly on Tuesday that a university must have space for different political ideologies and diverse students’ organisations.

He said it was not at all desirable that Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) would be “pounced upon” every time it would speak on the campus. “The campus must have space for TMCP and ABVP. We don’t have any objection to SFI’s presence. We believe in this democratic space that will accommodate students’ organisations of different hues…It is not desirable that if the TMCP attempts to open its mouth on the campus, it would be pounced upon,” Basu said.

On March 1, Basu was attacked on the campus after he went there to attend the annual general meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors’ Association (WBCUPA) and attended a seminar on ‘Saffronisation in Higher Education’.

Left and ultra-Left supporters surrounded the minister demanding holding of student elections. Minister’s car was apparently attacked. CPI(M)’s student wing SFI and other extreme Left-wing student organisations allegedly gheraoed Basu who tried to speak to agitators while exiting campus. He was rescued and taken to SSKM Hospital. Police began an inquiry. The protestors allegedly set fire to the office of Shiksha Bandhu inside JU campus and in a staff quarter.

Seven cases were registered initially, including two suo motu FIRs. In most cases, the SFI members and other extreme Left-wing students were slapped with multiple charges, including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt using dangerous weapons, snatching, criminal intimidation, trespassing and other charges mentioned under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act and the West Bengal Maintenance of Public Order (WBMPO) Act.

Following Calcutta High Court’s order, police registered another FIR on the basis of the complaint of the injured student who fell in front of Basu’s car. Police arrested a student, Sahil Ali in connection with graffiti inside the JU campus with slogans ‘Azad Kashmir’ and ‘Free Palestine’. A case was registered. Last week, police arrested a former student Soumyadeep Mahanta for his alleged involvement in the vandalism. He was granted bail on Tuesday at the Alipore Court.

However, police on the spot made a ‘shown arrest’ and took him into custody. Another student of JU, Souptik Chanda was arrested on Tuesday as well in connection with the

arson incident.