Bratya Basu remembers iconic poet Shakti Chattopadhyay on birth anniv

KOLKATA: State education minister Bratya Basu, also chairman of Paschimbanga Bangla Akademi, fondly remembered legendary poet Shakti Chattopadhyay on his birth anniversary on Monday. Basu recalled how Chattopadhyay’s poems still evoke the same emotions in him as they did during his college days. Chattopadhyay was one of the foremost poets of Kallol Yug, the post Tagore era, when poets wrote more of protest poems against the social atrocities, voicing out their resentments. Chattopadhyay not just revolted through his creations, but he was also a rebel, a bohemian in his own life.

The Education minister also recalled how quoting Chattopadhyay’s poems was a popular trend among college students, particularly when writing love letters during his time.

The evening featured readings of Chattopadhyay’s work by Abhirup Mukhopadhyay, Ashim Mandal and others. Prof Sumit Chakraborty analyzed his poems and works.

Throughout his career, Chattopadhyay received numerous awards, including the Ananda Puraskar and the Sahitya Akademi Award. His notable works include ‘Abani Bari Acho’ and ‘Jete Pari Kintu Keno Jabo’.