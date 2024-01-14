Bratya Basu questions Governor on his remarks on ‘only exchanging communication with govt’

Kolkata: State Higher Education minister Bratya Basu questioned the remarks made by Governor C V Ananda Bose regarding the Governor not replying to the department’s letter and only exchanging communication with the government.



On his X handle, Basu wrote: “The Governor said that he does not reply to government departments letters, the exchange is always between the government and his excellency!...What is the difference between government and government departments? What will happen to the letters that the Governor’s Secretariat has exchanged with the Higher Education department so far?”

A letter was sent by the department to the senior special secretary of Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday calling out the remarks made by the Raj Bhavan in a letter to state universities as “unwarranted” and “against the letter and spirit” of Article 166 (3) of the Constitution. Reacting to the letter, Governor C V Ananda Bose on Saturday reportedly said that a reply will be given when a letter is sent from the government.

In the letter by Raj Bhavan on January 5 to vice-chancellors of the state-aided universities, it was stated: “It is reported by heads of universities that they are receiving unauthorised instructions from different sources particularly from the department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, directing them to do things which are not within the ambit of law or are violative of the orders of the High Court and Supreme Court. The officiating vice-chancellors may bring such correspondence to the office of the Honorable Chancellor before proceeding further in the matter.”

Reacting to the letter, the Higher Education department wrote: “Rules of Business framed in conformity with Article 166 (3) of the Constitution of India envisages that the state government owes some duties and obligations in the matter of administration and management of the state-aided universities.

The unwarranted remarks made in the said letter under reference militated palpably against the letter and spirit of the said provision of

the Constitution.”