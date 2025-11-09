Bratya Basu hits out at BJP for ‘spreading lies’ on Edu sector

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Sunday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), accusing its West Bengal unit of circulating “malicious lies” about the state’s education system and government institutions.

Responding to allegations made earlier in the day through a post by the BJP’s West Bengal handle on X, Basu wrote on the same platform that the party was “biting its own.” “BJP West Bengal is once again spreading malicious lies. And now they are biting their own! MAKAUT is under a vice chancellor authorised by BJP’s very own Chancellor! The Asutosh College case is also not factual — it was a cyber scam which has been thwarted by the Bengal Police,” Basu posted.

The minister dismissed the BJP’s claims of large-scale job losses in the education sector, asserting that recruitment processes in the state were being carried out transparently.

“As to the question of job loss, the WB Central School Service Commission has just published results of an examination smoothly conducted under utmost transparency!” he wrote.

Basu also countered by pointing to corruption cases in BJP-ruled states. “Just look at some of the states governed by you — UP health department job scam, Gujarat Minister’s son arrested for Rs. 71 crore MGNREGA job scam… Don’t you have mirrors in your homes?” he added.

The minister’s remarks followed a post from the BJP’s Bengal unit alleging that the Trinamool Congress government was behind multiple scams, including an alleged Rs. 837-crore scam at the Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), over 25,000 job losses due to the SSC scam, fake EWS certificates for MBBS counselling and irregularities in college and private school admissions.

The BJP’s post, which included a video compilation of media reports on the alleged scams, carried hashtags such as #FakePhdMamata and #ShikkhaNaScam.