Bratya Basu denies receiving letter on RUSA delay allegation

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Monday rejected Union minister of state for education Sukanta Majumdar’s claim that Bengal had shown “very slow” progress in executing Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) projects, now called PM-USHA (Pradhan Mantri Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan), saying he had not yet received the letter cited by the minister.

Majumdar’s letter, dated August 30, asked the state to speed up implementation of pending work under RUSA. He wrote that since the scheme’s launch in 2013, the Centre had sanctioned Rs 544.73 crore for 205 units in Bengal and released Rs 383.69 crore till August 26, 2025. According to the letter, 59 of 86 projects approved in the first phase have been completed, while only two of 119 sanctioned in the second phase are finished.

It also noted that the state had not signed the MoU for PM-USHA, making Bengal ineligible for fresh allocations. Majumdar sought Basu’s intervention to ensure faster utilisation of funds within the current financial year. Asked about the letter by reporters, Basu said: “We have not received any letter from the Union minister of state. If and when it comes, we will examine whether there is any complication.”

Referring to the figures mentioned by Majumdar, Basu said the Centre should first clear its dues. “The minister himself is saying over Rs 300 crore has been released and many crores are pending. First release the outstanding amount,” he said.

He added that the conditions set by the Centre for PM-USHA required an MoU incorporating provisions of the National Education Policy, to which the state had earlier raised objections.

Basu said the larger question was intent. “If the minister wants, he can ensure that the state receives the pending funds for the benefit of students. Whether there is political and administrative will—we will see,” he said.