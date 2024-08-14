Bratya Basu blames Guv for dip in NIRF ranking for JU and CU

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday held the Governor who is the Chancellor of the state universities responsible for the drop of Jadavpur University (JU) and Calcutta University (CU) in NIRF (National Institutional Ranking Framework) 2024 that was announced by the Ministry of Education



on Monday.

Among the overall university ranking, JU which was at the 4th spot last year slid down to the 9th place while CU which ranked 12th dipped to the 18th spot this year.

“Both JU and CU have been among the frontrunners among universities in the country in NIRF. However, since last year, the Governor has unnecessarily meddled in affairs of universities. Hence, the state-aided universities have suffered a dip in NIRF ranking this year,” said Basu.

In terms of research which is one of the major parameters on the basis of which NIRF is accorded, JU that had bagged 19th spot last year slid down to 21 while CU’s ranking dropped from 35 to 36.

Among the engineering institutions across the country, JU slipped down to the 12th spot from 10th last year.

The minister added that under the directions of the Supreme Court, the process of formation of a search committee for appointment of vice-chancellors has started already. He expressed his optimism that things will be better from next year. Presidency University has failed to find its place among the top 100 universities where interim vice-chancellor Subhro Kamal Mukherjee is acting as vice- chancellor being appointed by the Chancellor. Burdwan University which ranked 86 last year has also been unable to find a place among the top 100 universities. Visva Bharati which was in the top 100 university list last year has also suffered

decline in rankings.

This year three new categories have been included in NIRF that include Skill University, State University and

Open University.

JU and CU have bagged the 2nd and 4th spot among state public universities while Burdwan University has ranked 36.