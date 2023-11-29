Bratya accuses Guv for ongoing stalemate at Darj Hill University

Kolkata: State Education minister Bratya Basu on Tuesday accused the Governor for the ongoing stalemate at Darjeeling Hills University (DHU) and urged BJP MLA from Darjeeling to take up the matter with the Governor who happens to be the chancellor of all the state universities, including DHU.



During the question answer session in the state Assembly, Darjeeling MLA Neeraj Tamang Zimba flagged the issue of DHU’s administrative crisis.

“We had appointed Prem Poddar as the vice-chancellor (V-C) of DHU. The Governor dismissed him and no one was put in his place. Can you request him to do the needful? We had suggested three to four names as vice-chancellor but all have been denied. We are not aware why he (the Governor) is acting in this manner,” Basu said.

Basu said that the Governor-appointed persons are presently serving as interim vice-chancellors in 27 universities.

“The intentions of those who are trying to jeopardise the smooth functioning of the education system will never be fruitful as the matter is under adjudication of the Supreme Court. The apex court had sought nominees and we have already sent such a list. The Supreme Court has said that they will constitute search committees for the appointment of V-Cs,” he added.

The minister expressed optimism that permanent V-Cs will be appointed in 31 state universities as soon as the search committees are constituted by the Supreme Court.

In November 2021, the Mamata Banerjee government opened the varsity, a longstanding demand of the Hill residents. Since then, it has been running out of the ITI (Industrial Training Institute) building in Mungpoo. The construction of its permanent building is on.