Branded as witch, woman attempted to set on fire by daughter-in-law

Malda: In a shocking incident, an elderly woman from Lahratala village, under Jadurpur II Panchayat in English Bazar block, was allegedly branded a witch and assaulted by her own daughter-in-law. The accused even attempted to set her on fire, according to the complaint filed at English Bazar Police Station.

The elderly woman, who has been facing allegations of witchcraft for some time, claimed that the abuse started after a series of family tragedies. She lost two of her sons to illness within a few years and her husband, who now suffers from paralysis, struggles to make ends meet as a part-time driver. The couple’s daughter is also battling tuberculosis. She alleges that her daughter-in-law, along with others, accused her of being a witch responsible for the family’s misfortunes.

According to the elderly woman’s statement, her daughter-in-law frequently harassed her, blaming her for the deaths and illnesses in the family. On the day of the incident, the situation escalated when the accused allegedly tried to set her on fire. The woman was rescued by villagers, who rushed her to Malda Medical College and Hospital for treatment. After receiving primary medical care, she approached the police, seeking justice.

The police have detained the accused daughter-in-law and her sister for questioning. However, some neighbours claim that the incident stemmed from an internal family dispute rather than allegations of witchcraft.

The elderly woman’s husband expressed his helplessness, saying: “We have already lost two of our sons due to illness. I am paralysed and can barely work. My daughter is also suffering from tuberculosis. Now my wife is being tormented with false accusations of witchcraft. The attack on her was brutal. If the villagers hadn’t intervened, she would have been killed.”

Meanwhile, the accused woman’s son denied the allegations of witchcraft, stating that the incident was a result of a personal family dispute.

Reacting to the incident, Sunil Das, President of Paschim Banga Bigyan Mancha, an organisation that fights superstitions, expressed concern over such cases still occurring in society. “It is alarming that even in today’s world, elderly women are being branded as witches over family disputes. We conduct awareness campaigns in rural areas, and we will intensify our efforts to educate people against such superstitions,” he said. The police have launched an investigation into the matter and further action will be taken based on the findings.