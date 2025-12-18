Brace for lukewarm Christmas as winter chill refuses to bite

Kolkata: The much-anticipated winter chill is yet to tighten its grip on West Bengal, with weather officials indicating that a sharply cold Christmas is unlikely this year.

According to the Alipore Meteorological Office, temperatures across most parts of the state are hovering around normal levels for mid-December, showing no signs of a steep drop in the immediate future.

In Kolkata, the minimum temperature has been recorded around 15–16 degrees Celsius, while the maximum has stayed close to 25 degrees, making the days pleasantly warm and nights only mildly cool.

Meteorologists noted that such readings are not unusual but fall short of the intense winter cold typically expected at this time of the year.

Similar conditions prevail across the southern and coastal districts, where night temperatures are largely staying in the mid-teens.

Western districts have reported slightly cooler nights, with minimum temperatures fluctuating between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius, though these too remain within the normal range. In contrast, north Bengal and the hills are experiencing a more pronounced winter feel. Darjeeling and the surrounding regions have seen temperatures dipping to single digits during early morning and night hours, bringing a sharper chill compared to the plains.