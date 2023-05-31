Brace for hotter days, mercury to cross 40 degree Celsius: MeT

The city dwellers will have no respite from the heat with no possibility of rainfall at least till next Sunday.

The hilly regions of North Bengal and Doors may however receive light rainfall in the next two days.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore warned that heatwaves will prevail in various South Bengal districts in the beginning of June.

The MeT office prediction said that the districts like Purulia, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad and West Midnapore will see heatwave situation on June 2 while the similar situation will be there in East Burdwan, Jhargram, West Midnapore and Nadia.

The city will see a rise in temperature by 2-4 degree Celsius in the next couple of days. There may be a rise in temperature in North Bengal districts as the mercury may jump by 2-3 degree Celsius.

All the western districts of Bengal will witness dry weather with the mercury expected to shoot up 40 degree Celsius. Mercury has already touched 40 degree Celsius. Weather experts have pointed out that Monsoon will enter Kerala on June 4 this year.

“People may receive some relief from the sultry weather as the mercury will go down following rainfall in North Bengal. People in South Bengal districts will, however, witness hot and sultry weather with high humidity. Heatwave conditions will continue to haunt people in the western districts,” the MeT office said.

“Temperature may go up by 2-4 degree Celsius in the next 3-4 days. There may be some light and isolated rainfall in some of the North Bengal districts. People in the North will not, however, get any relief from the rain. Mercury may well cross 40 degree Celsius while in the weekend temperature may go up to 43 degree Celsius in several south Bengal districts. On the other hand, Coochbehar, Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Alipurduar in North Bengal will receive light rainfall in the next 24 hours. Kolkata has been witnessing its lowest temperature at 27 degree Celsiuss registered at 34.9 degree Celsius on Sunday.

It may be mentioned here that several south Bengal districts received thunderstorms accompanied with strong winds measuring around 50-60 kmph several times last week. Rains were triggered by Nor’Wester in the weekend as well. Isolated rainfall accompanied by strong breeze hit several South Bengal districts between Thursday and Sunday last week.