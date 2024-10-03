Brace for a wet Puja as weatherman predicts rain from October 7 to 13

Kolkata: The Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore has predicted that light to moderate rainfall may occur in several South Bengal districts during Puja days. The MeT office said that the city and its neighbourhoods are likely to receive sporadic showers from Friday to Sunday due to the impact of a low-pressure area that is set to form over southeast Bangladesh.

However, monsoon trough remains active over Gangetic Bengal so, clouds and rain will persist. Heavy rain is predicted at some places but entire South Bengal could remain cloudy with intermittent showers during the pre-Puja phase and during the four Puja days, it may rain in several parts of South Bengal, a weather official said. The rain could be light to moderate and lose intensity from October 7 but may continue till October 13.

A cyclonic circulation has formed over southeast Bangladesh. An upper air low-pressure trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to North Andaman Sea across the Myanmar coast. Due to the impact of a cyclonic circulation, a low-pressure area is set to form over north Bay of Bengal on October 6. This will trigger light to moderate showers across South Bengal during the Puja days.

A MeT official said: “The system will not, however, have any major impact and it will disintegrate within 2 days. From October 8 onwards, some parts in South Bengal may receive rain but most districts will remain cloudy.”

There may be heavy rainfall in several parts towards the weekend.

The fishermen have already been asked not to venture to the sea as the weather may remain turbulent in the sea. Durga Puja organisers are, however, taking multiple precautionary measures keeping in mind the rain forecast during the festive days. They are keeping an arrangement of emergency drainage pumps to drain out accumulated water. Many of the Puja organisers are also changing the materials used for erecting a pandal so that if there is heavy rains, the pandals do not get affected.