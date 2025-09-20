Brace for a wet Puja as low-pressure triggers rain alert

Kolkata: Rain may play spoilsport and dampen the spirit of the Puja revelers during as the Regional Meteorological Centre has predicted the formation of low-pressure in Bay-of-Bengal on September 25.

The MeT office said that most of the south Bengal districts may remain partially cloudy on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday, there will be rainfall in several south Bengal districts. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has already been issued for north Bengal districts. There may be scattered rainfall in several parts of south Bengal in the next 24 hours. Many of the north Bengal districts will receive moderate to heavy rainfall on Sunday. It may continue rainfall in north Bengal till Tuesday.

Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 30–40 kmph, with isolated heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) may be expected in South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, Purulia, Bankura, East Burdwan and West Burdwan, Birbhum and Murshidabad.

The weather office prediction said that there is a cyclonic circulation over East Bihar and adjacent areas, along with another over the southeast Bay of Bengal. Two additional systems near northeast Bangladesh and central Assam are causing moisture to flow in from the Bay of Bengal.

This will contribute to rainfall across South Bengal, with the possibility of heavy rain in some places. On September 20, temperatures are expected to rise to 34.8°C, accompanied by some patchy rain. September 21 and 22 will experience more consistent rainfall, with daily precipitation exceeding 4mm. The weekend of September 23-24 will maintain the rainy pattern, with temperatures ranging from 26.3°C to 33.5°C.

According to the weather experts, the month of September may witness above-normal rainfall, with the South Bengal districts expected to receive showers during the Durga Puja festivities. According to the Alipore MeT office, the last two weeks of the month are likely to record more than average rainfall.