Boyfriend of RG Kar medical student held after her mysterious death in Malda

Malda: The boyfriend of a female student of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, who died under mysterious circumstances in a hospital in Malda, was arrested on Sunday. Police have begun a detailed investigation and produced the accused in the court which remanded him for 6 days police custody.

The deceased, Anindita Soren, a resident of Balurghat in South Dinajpur, had come to Malda to meet her boyfriend, Ujjal Soren, an MBBS student of Malda Medical College and a native of Purulia.

She was admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital on Thursday night.

According to family members, Anindita was admitted to the hospital on Thursday after falling ill, but her condition deteriorated rapidly. Her mother alleged negligence in treatment and stated: “I found her struggling to breathe with froth coming out of her mouth. Though doctors later referred her to Kolkata, she died on the way near Sujapur on Friday night.”

The grieving family lodged a complaint at English Bazar Police Station, accusing Ujjal of abetment to suicide and mental harassment. Based on the FIR, police arrested him on Saturday under Sections 69, 89, 123, 103(1), and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which cover offences ranging from sexual exploitation by deceit and causing hurt through dangerous means to abetment of suicide and intimidation.

According to the complaint, Anindita and Ujjal had been in a relationship and had reportedly married in a temple. Alpana alleged that her daughter became pregnant recently. When urged to marry formally, Ujjal opposed the proposal and allegedly persuaded her to undergo an abortion at a Bhawanipur nursing home.

The family claimed the relationship soured after the abortion, with Ujjal distancing himself from Anindita. On September 8, Ujjal allegedly called her to Malda. Her mother said that when she last called Anindita on September 11, the call was disconnected abruptly.

On Friday, Ujjal informed Alpana that Anindita had been admitted to hospital.

“Once the autopsy report comes, we can say the exact cause of death,” stated Pradeep Kumar Yadav, SP Malda.