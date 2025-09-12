Boy missing for over a month, kin appeals to SP

BALURGHAT: A nine-year-old boy, Priyanshu Sarkar, son of Sanjay Sarkar of Akhira Gopalbati in South Dinajpur district, has been missing since July 23. According to the family, the child disappeared from his home around 6 pm that evening and has not been traced since.

Following his disappearance, Priyanshu’s family filed a missing diary at Patiram Police Station. However, they alleged that no effective action was taken by the local police. With hope dwindling, the family on Thursday submitted a written complaint to South Dinajpur Superintendent of Police (SP), Chinmay Mittal, seeking his intervention in the matter.

Expressing anguish, Sanjay Sarkar said: “It has been more than one-and-a-half months since my son went missing. I lodged a missing diary at Patiram Police Station but no

clue has surfaced.

Left with no option, I have appealed to the Superintendent to help us find him.”