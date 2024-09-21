Boy found dead on field near home

Kolkata: A class IX student died a mysterious death at Nakashipara in Nadia district. The student was missing since Thursday and his body was found near his home on Friday morning.

Sources said, the minor boy, a resident of Nakashipara, left his residence on Thursday evening for tuition. Ever since he did not return home. His family members checked all possible places but failed to trace him. Later at night, his family members informed the cops verbally. On Friday morning, his body was found lying in a field by some local residents. Police were informed. Cops recovered the body and sent it for autopsy. Police reportedly found a ligature mark on the boy’s neck. The investigating officials learnt the student was addicted to mobile phone games. However, the phone of the deceased was not found with the body. Cops suspect that the minor boy was murdered over some issues related to mobile games. However, police are trying to trace the deceased’s phone. The friends with whom the boy used to interact are being questioned. So far no arrest has been made.