Boxirhat: Villagers protest arrest of bizman, vandalise police outpost

Cooch Behar: Tension flared in the Mansai area of Boxirhat under Tufanganj subdivision on Friday after locals staged protests against the police following the arrest of a local businessman with a firearm and ammunition. The situation escalated when a police outpost in the area was vandalised by agitated villagers.

According to Boxirhat Police sources, acting on a tip-off, officers arrested Abu Bakkar Siddique (47), a resident of Mansai village and owner of a chemical shop, late Thursday night. He was allegedly found in possession of a gun and three rounds of bullets from his

shop premises. However, the arrest sparked strong opposition from local residents who claim Siddique is innocent and being framed. “He is a respected businessman, not involved in any criminal activity,” said Latika Bibi, a local protestor. Another villager, Jeenaul Ali, alleged: “He had gone for Namaz. In the meantime, someone planted a firearm in his shop. He was arrested as soon as he returned, without a chance to explain.” Villagers have demanded Siddique’s immediate release and the arrest of the actual culprit. The situation turned violent when protesters vandalised the Mansai police outpost. In response, additional police forces have been deployed to control the situation.

As of the time of reporting, no official statement has been issued by the Cooch Behar District Police regarding the incident. An investigation is underway.