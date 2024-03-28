Bowbazar: Youth thrashes footpath dweller to death, arrested

A footpath dweller was thrashed to death by a youth late on Tuesday night on Central Avenue near the Jogajog Bhavan in Bowbazar area.

Police have arrested the prime accused and are probing to find out if any other persons are involved.

According to sources, the deceased identified as Sanjay Mallick (26) lived on the footpath on the opposite side of Jogajog Bhavan. Late on Tuesday night around 1:30 am, a cab stopped near the spot and a youth identified as Sumit Kumar Shaw deboarded

the car. He allegedly searched for Mallick among the other footpath dwellers. It is alleged as soon as Mallick was found sleeping, Shaw used a brick bat to thrash him repeatedly. Later, Shaw fled

riding the cab. Mallick was rushed to Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where he was declared brought dead. During the probe, police checked the CCTV footage of the area and spotted Sumit.

Police reportedly came to know that there was personal enmity between the duo due to which the murder might have been committed.