Bowbazar: Residents reeling under severe water shortage

kolkata: Residents of Ward 48 in the Bowbazar area of North Kolkata are facing water supply problems even before the onset of summer.



They complain that not only is the water supply inadequate, but the available water also comes at a slow pace. This issue has persisted for the past 6 to 7 years, and despite temporary resolutions by the KMC, the problem continues to resurface.

Residents of Ward 48, Baburam Shil Lane, expressed their grievances.

They claim that although there are assurances from the councillor, the relief is short-lived and the same water supply issues recur after a brief period.

Biswaroop Dey, the councillor, informed Millennium Post that he has already raised this matter in the recent Winter session of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.

Mayor Firhad Hakim has assured that before the upcoming summer, measures will be taken to address and resolve the water supply issues in the area. According to Biswaroop Dey, the pipelines in the Bowbazar area are old and narrow, causing a reduction in the speed of water flow. He also expressed concerns that there might be leaks within the pipeline.

There are plans for installing boosting pumping stations in the Bowbazar area, and if implemented, residents from wards 48, 49, 50, and 40 will get relief from the water supply problems they are currently facing.