Bowbazar furniture store gutted in major fire, none hurt

Kolkata: Tension gripped the Bowbazar area near Robert Street on Wednesday morning after a major fire broke out at a furniture store.

The blaze was brought under control after nearly six hours with the help of 10 fire tenders. However, a police report said that 11 fire tenders were pressed into action. No injuries were reported.

According to sources, the fire broke out around 10.30 am at a furniture store located on the ground floor of a three-storey building at 42/3, Bipin Bihari Ganguly Street. The presence of inflammable materials in the store caused the fire to spread rapidly.

Within minutes, thick black smoke engulfed parts of the area, triggering panic among local residents and shop owners. Initially, five fire tenders were rushed to the spot, followed by five more as the intensity of the flames increased. Firefighters faced difficulties in accessing the premises due to the narrow passage leading to the store.Apart from the furniture store, three adjacent shops were also affected by the fire. Traffic movement along Bipin Bihari Ganguly Street from Central Avenue towards Lalbazar was suspended for about three hours, with vehicles diverted towards Chandni Chowk from the Central Avenue–Bipin Bihari Ganguly Street crossing.

Traffic resumed around 1.30 pm after the fire was brought under control. The cooling process continued for another three hours to ensure that there were no remaining pockets of fire. The cause of the fire and the extent of damage are yet to be ascertained. A forensic examination of the gutted store is likely to be conducted.