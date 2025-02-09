Bowbazar cyber crime case: 2 held

Kolkata: The cyber crime wing of Kolkata Police has made a major breakthrough in an investment fraud by arresting two persons and recovering Rs 3 lakh along with several articles that were used for running the racket.

According to police sources, one Munira Safadar, a resident of New CIT Road under Bowbazar PS area was induced and tempted to “invest” for high returns. To gain her confidence, documents apparently issued by a reputed American international bank, SEBI etc were shared and the complainant in different phases, gave away Rs 9.15 lakh altogether.

The cyber sleuths who had earlier arrested 6 persons worked on a money trail in which about Rs 1.5 lakh was transferred from the victim’s account in two tranches on April 29 and 30 last year. It was found that the current account belonged to an old lady residing in Howrah. Focusing on the aspect of the account operation led the sleuths to two persons namely Abhishek Tewari (42) and Tista Sen (40) who were arrested on Saturday early morning after a night-long raid at Vedic Village.

The arrested duo not only operated this account, they, in fact, dealt with many such accounts, and have been instrumental in routing the defrauded amount through a network of accounts.

Most importantly, the sleuths seized several articles that include seven mobile phones (including the one connected in this case), 59 SIM cards (including the subject SIMs), 19 stamps, 31 bank ATM cards, including the one involved in this case, 9 Pan cards, one laptop, one external hard disk, KMC documents, Rs 3 lakh cash etc.

An Excel file containing 245 bank accounts’ controlling credentials like account numbers, mobile numbers, g-mail ids, passwords, etc were also recovered.