Bowbazar building collapse kills one, injures four

Kolkata: A labourer was killed and four others were injured after a portion of an old dilapidated building collapsed while repair work in Bowbazar on Sunday morning. Owing to the situation the repairing work was stopped. A Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) team visited the spot for inquiry along with the police.

Repair work was afoot at the house located at 10, Srinath Das Lane, in Bowbazar. Five labourers were working at that time. Eyewitnesses claimed that a rear portion, including the balcony, suddenly collapsed. Even as other labourers managed to avoid getting injured, one labourer, Ashutosh Adhikary (37) of Jibantala in South 24-Parganas, sustained critical injuries on his head and neck. Police and fire brigade began rescue operations. All the injured persons were taken to the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) where Adhikary was declared brought dead. The other four labourers with minor injuries were discharged after necessary treatment from the same hospital. It was learnt that several residents used to stay at the house on rent. However, none of them were there at the time of the incident. The local residents claimed that the house was in bad condition for the past several months. Locals said no ‘dangerous building’ board was apparent on the structure building. However, the Building department of the KMC will check assessment records for the details, including the owner’s name, for further actions.