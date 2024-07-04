Bowbazar assault case: 14 accused remanded to police custody

Kolkata: On Thursday, the 14 accused youths arrested for allegedly assaulting a youth to death on suspicion of being a mobile phone thief were remanded to police custody till July 10 by the Sealdah Court.



However, the court has allowed a few students to appear for competitive examinations.

Earlier, the 14 accused youths were arrested for the alleged murder of the youth identified as Irshad Alam and they were remanded to police custody till July 4. On Thursday they were again produced at the Sealdah Court by the police with an appeal for extending the police remand. However, the defence counsel opposed the appeal by the police and claimed that the accused youths are all intelligent students and are preparing for competitive examinations. They are not involved in any crime.

Earlier on Monday, forensic experts had visited the Udayan Hostel in Bowbazar where Alam was allegedly assaulted on June 28.

From the room, a cricket bat and blood stains were found. There were also a few wooden sticks which would be examined to ascertain if they were used to assault Irshad. Also, cops may conduct a recreation of the incident soon.

During the probe, cops found that the CCTV footage was deleted partially. After the autopsy of Irshad’s body, the concerned surgeon opined that the cause of death was suspected to be a hypovolemic shock.