Bow Barracks glitters brighter: State mulls to ‘preserve its cultural heritage’

Kolkata: City of Joy’s iconic Bow Barracks, home to a vibrant Anglo-Indian community, is set to receive a boost as the state government plans to preserve its cultural heritage and promote the area as a tourist hot spot.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated the Bow Barrack’s Christmas celebration in virtual mode from Allen Park on December 19.

Bow Barracks plays a vital role in Kolkata’s Christmas celebrations, as the area is home to scores of Anglo-Indians. This year, the illuminated zone has expanded, adding grandeur to the celebrations.

The tourism department has installed signage in every corner of the city to guide the visitors.

The lively neighbourhood of Bow Barracks comes alive with carols, live performances and the unique essence of Christmas.

Speaking on the festival’s preservation, a senior government official confirmed the state’s efforts to maintain Bow Barracks’ cultural significance. Agatha, a local resident, likened

Christmas to Durga Puja, emphasising the inclusive celebration of Jesus’s birthday.

“In Kolkata, we celebrate with everyone, irrespective of caste, creed, or religion. That’s the beauty of our city,” she said. Andrew, another resident, expressed faith in the government’s initiatives, stating: “We believe in Didi’s vision for Bengal. Promoting Bow Barracks will bring recognition not just to the city but also to the entire country.”

Christmas in Bow Barracks remains a special time for Anglo-Indian families, who indulge in homemade cakes, wine, and traditional dinners.

Their signature wine, often prepared with grape and ginger, is fermented starting in January and sells out every year. Cakes are also a highlight, with some families baking their own and others relying on neighbourhood bakers.

This year’s festivities extend beyond Bow Barracks. A musical programme is scheduled on Camac Street from December 21-23.

Allen Park, though closed on December 24-25, will host performances by eminent artistes from December 27-30, organised by the tourism and cultural affairs departments.