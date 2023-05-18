‘Botanists to assess damages caused to roots during storm’

With several trees uprooted in the city during the recent storm, Kolkata Municipal Corporation is trying to find the reason behind the weakening of roots of such trees and consulting botanists regarding what kind of trees should be planted instead. According to a KMC official, a team of botanists will be asked to assess damages caused to the roots of large trees.

During the recent storm, the gusty winds led to the uprooting of around 44 trees in the city at various places. KMC’s parks and squares department had to dispatch teams to clear these. There were some trees which though did not fall, leaned to one side, posing a risk to pedestrians and vehicles.

However, this isn’t the first time that such a situation was apparent after a storm. Every year after nor’westers hit the city, Kolkata streets are found strewn with uprooted trees.

After the supercyclone Amphan in 2020, Indian Army had to be deployed on city streets to clear off trees that literally brought the city to a standstill. KMC has been long looking for a permanent solution to prevent such an outcome.

Debashish Kumar, member mayor in council (MMIC), parks and squares department is learnt to have said that the civic body is trying to find out which all trees have strong roots which can withstand the gusty winds. Such trees will be planted in the city where space is available.

Botanists have often pointed out that cementing the roots during pavement works or installing paver blocks results in the weakening of the roots as it obstructs the flow of water during rainfall from reaching the roots.

An expert said that random planting of trees in the city will prove to be meaningless. Certain places should be designated where plantation should be carried out.