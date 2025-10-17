Boroma Temple: 102-yr-old beacon of faith beyond religion

Kolkata: Naihati’s 102-year-old Boroma Temple has become the new symbol of inclusivity and social harmony in Bengal, where faith transcends religious boundaries. What began as a small household worship of a deity by Bhabesh Chakrabarty has now evolved into one of the most popular temples in North 24-Parganas, drawing thousands of devotees from across religions under its guiding motto — “Dharma jar jar, Boroma sobar” (Boroma belongs to everyone, regardless of faith). The Secretary of the temple trust sums it up: “We believe only in one religion—humanity. Anyone with red blood flowing in their veins can come to Boroma.”

The temple’s journey is as inspiring as its message. The original idol, crafted in the traditional Rash style of Shantipur, was once known as Bhabesh Kali. In 2012, as the temple began extending direct help to the poor—donating Benarasi sarees to underprivileged brides and distributing food daily—devotees affectionately renamed the deity Boroma (the Great Mother).

The transformation from a local shrine to a community hub reached its peak in 2023, when a grand temple structure and a permanent idol were built. A Bengali reality show and social media exposure soon brought Boroma national attention, with the temple’s message of inclusivity resonating far and wide.

Inclusivity here is not just a slogan but a living practice. Every year, the temple hosts a cultural event where Muslim fakirs perform devotional songs alongside Hindu bhaktas, reflecting Bengal’s shared spiritual heritage. Many of the temple’s volunteers and visitors belong to different faiths, turning Boroma’s courtyard into a true confluence of humanity and belief.

Beyond faith, Boroma Temple has become a beacon of community welfare and economic sustenance. A medical camp, run by renowned doctors from Naihati, provides free healthcare to the poor, while food is regularly distributed to tuberculosis patients in nearby hospitals. Thrice a week, the temple feeds nearly 700-800 people, ensuring that no devotee or local goes hungry. Its digital reach has also expanded globally, with devotees from countries like the USA, Sweden and France offering donations and pujas through the temple’s App, ‘Jay Boro Ma’.

Economically too, Boroma has transformed its surroundings. Nearly 50-70 people earn their livelihood directly through temple services, while shops selling flowers, sweets and idols have flourished around it. The nearby Keorapara locality, once dependent on rickshaw-pulling and van-driving, now thrives with new employment opportunities tied to the temple’s growth. In 2023, the Chief Minister came to visit this place and ordered for a separate police outpost near the temple. Now 18-20 police officials are posted in the temple for ensuring the security of devotees.