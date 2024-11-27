Boro Maa Police Outpost inaugurated in Naihati

Kolkata: In less than 24 hours after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s announcement for the establishment of a police outpost in the Boro Maa temple area of Naihati, the new outpost was inaugurated in the temple area on Wednesday afternoon by Barrackpore Police Commissioner Alok Rajoria.

Naihati’s Boroma is worshipped as one of the most revered and lively Kali deities. This year marks the 101st celebration of the goddess’s Puja.

After the inauguration, Barrackpore Police Commissioner stated: “The Boro Maa Temple is one of the notable identities of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate. Every day, 10,000 to 20,000 devotees visit the temple. Among them, a majority are women. Additionally, there is a large market nearby. In order to ensure the safety of women and to facilitate smooth management for devotees visiting Boro Maa Temple, the Chief Minister has given us directives. We were able to establish the Boro Maa Police Outpost immediately following those directives.”

According to sources from the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, an officer of the rank of Sub-Inspector will currently be in-charge of the outpost, along with three Assistant Sub-Inspectors and eight constables. Several civic volunteers have also been appointed. The police commissioner further mentioned that additional infrastructural plans will be developed based on the circumstances.