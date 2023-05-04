‘Boro Ghori’ of Howrah Stn completes 97 years of service

KOLKATA: The iconic ‘Boro Ghori’ of Howrah Station completed 97 years of time keeping service. This century-old Great Clock is still in service as a witness to a gradual change from the colonial era to present day.



The twin-faced clocks stand back-to-back, mounted on a heavy wooden frame since its installation in 1926. There are two sets of such Giant Clock at Howrah, one inside the platform and the other outside the station building. The Giant Clock inside the station building which is much familiar with its locational uniqueness as a meeting point even at this era of geo synchronised position of the smart phone holders. One dial of the clock facing platforms 1 to 8 whereas the other facing platforms 9 to 15 of Howrah stations.