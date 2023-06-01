Borjora factory mishap: 2 workers succumb to injuries

Two out of 17 workers who were injured after melted iron fell on them at a sponge iron factory in Borjora of Bankura succumbed to their injuries at a private hospital.

The rest of the workers are still undergoing treatment among

which about four are critical.

On Tuesday morning 17 workers were injured after a crane carrying melted iron malfunctioned and the hot metal fell on them.

The workers were rushed to Borjora Super Specialty Hospital from where about 14 injured workers were shifted to a private hospital in Durgapur. The other three were released after receiving treatment for minor injuries.

It is alleged that as the crane was not maintained properly, the chain holding the melted metal in a big container broke and it fell on the ground. A preliminary inquiry into the matter is on.