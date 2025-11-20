Border villages witness dev as long-awaited road repairs begin

BALURGHAT: Border villages have been witnessing development with the ‘Amader Para Amader Samadhan’ initiative gaining momentum in South Dinajpur. The programme focuses on a people-centric approach, prioritising local demands and ensuring that development plans are formulated according to the needs expressed by residents themselves. The administration is now actively implementing these proposals on the ground.

In the Amritakhanda Gram Panchayat, work has already commenced on several projects across its 22 booths, with development plans worth Rs 2.20 crore receiving approval. Among the various demands raised, road repair and improvement have emerged as the top priority.

Panchayat Pradhan Debdut Barman recently inaugurated multiple road-related projects, including one of the most significant— the road at Jhinaipota booth located close to the India–Bangladesh border. The long-pending repair work on this crucial stretch has now begun with an allocated budget of over Rs 4.5 lakh. The road serves as a lifeline for residents of two to three surrounding villages, who had been urging for its renovation for years.

Local resident Paresh Chowdhury, an elderly villager, expressed gratitude, saying: “The repair of this road has been our demand for many years. Its improvement will greatly benefit the neighbouring villages.

We thank the Chief Minister for addressing our long-standing need.” Pradhan Debdut Barman noted that the region is predominantly inhabited by economically-marginalised families, making basic infrastructure development essential. “In our Panchayat, consisting of 22 booths and 24 members, work worth nearly Rs 2.20 crore will be carried out. We also initiated work on a new road in Naipota yesterday,” he said. Residents believe that the Chief Minister’s initiative will significantly uplift people in the border belt.