Border villagers worry after BSF jawan’s alleged abduction

RAIGANJ: The recent abduction of a BSF (Border Security Force) personnel by Bangladeshi miscreants has heightened tension and anxiety among residents of border villages in Kaliyaganj, North Dinajpur district. The incident took place near the Mirzapur Border Out Post, close to Radhikapur, on Tuesday late afternoon. Reports indicate that the jawan was attacked by a group of 10–12 miscreants from Bangladesh while patrolling the area. The jawan was later taken hostage to Biral in Bangladesh. The recent unrest in Bangladesh is a cause of concern to the residents of border villages. The news of the BSF personnels abduction has further aggravated the situation.



According to sources, it was learnt that on Tuesday, some goats and cattle from Bangladesh had crossed the Zero line into Indian territory. When the BSF jawan chased the animals back, suddenly a group of people ambushed him. They were hiding among the crops in the field. They then abducted him.

With news of the abduction, BSF lodged a formal protest, leading to a flag meeting between BSF and Border Guard of Bangladesh (BGB). Following the meeting, the jawan was handed back and returned safely. BSF officials have refrained from commenting publicly on the matter.

Residents of nearby villages like Mirzapur, Anantapur, Nischintapur and Gouripur are concerned about the growing insecurity along the border. Local farmer Bimal Barman expressed fears and stated: “After the abduction of a BSF jawan by Bangladeshi miscreants we are worried for our safety while working near the border. Anti-social activities on the Bangladesh side rose since a recent change in government there. Villagers worry about their safety due to frequent incidents of loitering by miscreants near the border despite the BSF’s efforts to prevent unauthorised entry,” The incident underscores the ongoing challenges and tension faced by both the security forces and residents living in the border areas.