Border village in South Dinajpur takes part in Puja festivities amid strict restrictions

BALURGHAT: The border village of Ucha Gobindapur in South Dinajpur’s Hili block, located near the india-Bangladesh border, is currently immersed in the joy of Durga Puja. The village, which falls under the 3 No Dhalpara Gram Panchayat, is situated on the Indian side of the barbed wire fencing that marks the border. Approximately 50 families reside in this village. Due to its unique geographical location, the villages face stringent restrictions on movement.



The village has a Durga temple, believed to have been built around 70 years ago with the support of the local community using tin material. Since then, the villagers have continued to worship Goddess Durga in this modest, single-structure temple. From the temple courtyard, one can easily spot the white border pillars that demarcate India and Bangladesh. In the past, residents from Bangladesh would join the Durga Puja celebrations in Ucha Gobindapur and items like lotus flowers and fruits for the puja would come from Bangladesh. However, due to stricter border regulations in recent times, those days are now a distant memory.

This year, the Durga Puja committee of Ucha Gobindapur has received financial assistance from the West Bengal government. Festive lights illuminate the village roads and a pandal has been set up in the temple courtyard. Meanwhile, BSF personnel continue to patrol the village. Villagers express their excitement about the ongoing festival, noting how the temple becomes the center of attraction during the Puja days. The children of the village can be seen constantly gathering around the temple, eagerly awaiting the celebrations. Atul Chandra Mondal, secretary of the Ucha Gobindapur Durga Puja Committee, stated: “During the Puja, the BSF grants us some relaxation in movement rules for a few days.

This year, we’ve been informed that on one day, the border will remain open until 9 pm instead of the usual 6 pm. Our Puja is organised with contributions from the villagers and we are also one of the recipients of the financial aid given to clubs by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. This support greatly helps us in organising the Puja smoothly.”

As the village prepares for the final days of the Durga Puja, the air is filled with anticipation and joy, with smiles lighting up the faces of the villagers, especially the children, as they look forward to the fun.