Border pillar placement sparks protests in South Berubari

Jalpaiguri: Residents of Notun Basti and Adhikari Para in South Berubari are facing significant challenges due to the joint survey conducted by the BSF and the Land Revenue department for border fencing and road construction. The installation of temporary border pillars has led to critical infrastructure, including solar-powered irrigation pumps, a Hanuman temple and government-funded river-lifting project equipment, being relocated to the Bangladesh side of the proposed barbed wire fence.

The villagers are also resisting the marking of 100 feet of agricultural land for constructing the border road, demanding that no more than 50 feet of farmland be used. On Sunday, a meeting was held at the Mahanaya Dham of Adhikari Para, attended by Panchayat Pradhan Sumitra Adhikari and members of the South Berubari Border Citizens’ Committee, where residents decided to block the project if their demands were not met. The relocation of critical infrastructure beyond the border fence has raised alarm among locals.

“The temporary pillars have been placed without adequate consideration, causing the displacement of government-owned solar irrigation systems, the Hanuman temple and river-lifting equipment to the Bangladesh side,” said Panchayat Pradhan Sumitra Adhikari. She added that the situation would severely impact agriculture, as equipment outside the fence would be vulnerable to theft and misuse.

Villagers, including Pradeep Roy of Notun Basti and former Panchayat Samiti member Buddhadeb Roy, have expressed strong opposition. They stated that no property should be allowed to go beyond the fence and that they would not permit the use of more than 50 feet of agricultural land for the border road, even if it means launching a protest movement.

South Berubari Border Citizens’ Committee President Sardaprasad Das criticized the lack of transparency. “Pillars have been installed without informing the villagers, risking the loss of essential infrastructure. In other areas, the administration ensured that houses, schools, and Anganwadi centers were saved. Why was similar consideration not given to government property here?” he questioned, warning of intensified protests if demands are ignored.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen acknowledged the concerns and assured a detailed investigation. “In Barashashi Mouza, efforts were made to save critical infrastructure. The issues at Adhikari Para and Notun Basti will also be addressed with priority,” she stated.