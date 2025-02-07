Border fencing work picks up speed in S Dinajpur

BALURGHAT: With the ongoing unrest in Bangladesh, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified efforts to erect barbed wire fencing along the district’s border. Currently, fencing work is underway across 3.5 kilometres in three blocks of South Dinajpur. However, approximately 24 kilometres of the border remain unfenced.

The state Cabinet recently approved the acquisition of an additional 31 acres of land for the project. According to district administration sources, the land acquisition process has already begun, though officials remain uncertain about the timeline for its completion. South Dinajpur shares a 252-kilometre border with Bangladesh, of which 24 kilometres still lack fencing. The unfenced sections are primarily in Balurghat, Hili and Gangarampur blocks. District officials stated that 59 acres of land are required for the remaining fencing. Over the past two-and-a-half years, only 14 acres have been acquired and fencing work is ongoing in those areas. Land acquisition for border fencing is often complicated as landowners hesitate due to lower compensation.

District Magistrate Bijin Krishna assured: “Efforts are underway to complete the process efficiently. The administration is working diligently to expedite acquisition process.”