‘Border area development projects stalled due to lack of funds from Centre’

Jalpaiguri: Development projects in the border-adjacent blocks of Jalpaiguri district have stalled due to a lack of funds from the Centre under the Border Area Development Programme (BADP). Since the post-Covid period, the Central government has not been disbursing funds as planned, causing delays and incomplete projects.

The delay in releasing funds for 2022-23 has affected ongoing projects, preventing the district administration from submitting new proposals for 2024-25. In 2020-21, the district was allocated Rs 21.86 crore under BADP, but Rs 16.86 crore remains unpaid. As a result, many projects remain incomplete.

The Centre had sought Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) worth crores under BADP but later withheld funds. Road development, a key component of the initiative, was particularly affected. Despite initial approvals, the Centre later instructed that no funds would be allocated for road projects, leaving several incomplete. Trinamool Congress (TMC) district president Mahua Gope stated: “The Centre is depriving the state. That is why the state government has stepped in with alternative funding for housing under the Bangla Awas Yojana and Karmashree projects. The public is responding to BJP in the elections.” BJP district president Bapi Goswami countered: “Just like MGNREGS and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the state government is mismanaging BADP funds through nepotism and irregularities. That is why the Centre has withheld funds.”

For 2022-23, the Centre allocated Rs 5.56 crore for 19 projects, of which 16 have been completed, while work on three remains pending, with 87.54 per cent of funds utilised.

Among key projects, Rs 50 lakh was allocated for a 1.5-km road in Jalpaiguri Sadar Block, Rs 16.93 lakh for a bituminous road in Chobavita and Rs 10 lakh for a concrete road in Majhiyali, Rajganj. However, delays in fund release stalled work near the Bangladesh border.

The border blocks of Rajganj and Jalpaiguri Sadar share a boundary with Bangladesh, while Nagrakata and Banarhat border Bhutan. Residents are still awaiting funds, hoping for project completion to improve infrastructure and connectivity.