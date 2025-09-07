BOPT-ER trains 1.3L apprentices in FY24-25, adds AI to skill roster

Kolkata: The Board of Practical Training-Eastern Region (BOPT-ER) trained 1,33,836 apprentices in 2024–25, disbursing stipends of over Rs 264 crore, of which nearly Rs 130 crore went to around 75,000 trainees from West Bengal. On Saturday, BOPT (ER) celebrated Regional Apprenticeship Day 2025 at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre to recognise and honour the contributions of apprentices and establishments in skill development under the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS). The event brought together industry leaders, institutions, apprentices and other stakeholders of NATS. Chief guest Baidyanath Yadav, retired IAS officer and advisor to the Bihar Education Department, joined the celebrations alongside R.N. Lahiri, director of Tata International Batanagar, and Prof. Dilip Kumar Baidya, director of NIT Silchar.

BOPT (ER) director S.M. Ejaz Ahmad said the organisation is targeting 2.5 lakh apprentices in FY25-26, with a sharper focus on emerging fields. “We are introducing apprenticeship opportunities in artificial intelligence and healthcare. We are committed to making India a global hub of skilled talent and ensuring that our youth are future-ready,” Ahmad said. The day also saw the launch of “NATS on Reels”, a digital competition to engage young creators on platforms like Instagram and YouTube. The initiative aims to highlight the importance of skill development and promote employability through short, creative videos. Awards were presented to Tata Steel’s Siddharth Ray (Apprentice of the Year), Oil India Limited, Assam (Establishment of the Year) and NSHM Knowledge Campus, Durgapur (Institution of the Year). With partnerships spanning more than 3,000 establishments across 13 states and union territories, BOPT (ER) has set a target of training over 15 lakh students between 2021 and 2026, strengthening the skilled workforce and improving the employability of graduates in a competitive job market.