‘Bootstrap Programme’ for Madhyamik students to begin from April 19

Kolkata: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) will roll out its ‘Bootstrap Programme’ from April 19, with the aim of introducing Madhyamik 2025 students to key science and technology subjects. The initiative seeks to spark early interest in core sciences and computer science at the Higher Secondary (HS) level.

The programmes will be held in both online and offline mode, with offline sessions available in Kolkata, Howrah, North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas.

The WBCHSE has published the schedule for the first batch of the online mode. According to the schedule, one-day workshops will be held on the following dates: Chemistry on April 19, Statistics on April 21, Biology on April 25 and Physics on April 28. A three-day session on Computer Science and its applications will be held from April 22 to 24.

Designed to bridge the gap between secondary and higher secondary education, the programme aims to introduce students to updated curricula, including emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Cyber Security and Applied AI.

Students who register by April 7 will receive Zoom links for the first batch. Others will be placed in upcoming

sessions conducted over the next two months.