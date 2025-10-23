Booth mapping complete in state; names of 3.96 cr voters uploaded

Kolkata: Names of around 3.96 crore electors across Bengal have been uploaded on the Election Commission’s website after being matched with the 2002 Special Intensive Revision (SIR) data, ahead of the forthcoming SIR of electoral rolls.

According to sources, the booth mapping process in all districts—except natural disaster-hit Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri—was completed on October 19. A two-day crucial meeting on the SIR exercise, held in New Delhi and attended by Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs) of all states and Union Territories, concluded on Thursday. The Election Commission is learnt to have directed CEOs to finalise their preparations for the SIR.

As per the latest 2025 electoral rolls, Bengal has around 7.6 crore voters.

With the Assembly elections scheduled for 2026, the SIR is expected to be launched in the state shortly. The data uploading follows the recent booth mapping exercise—an internal initiative of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal—which aims to expedite the SIR once it begins.

Among the districts, West Midnapore recorded the highest data-matching percentage at 72 per cent, while North 24-Parganas had the lowest at 44 per cent.

According to the CEO’s office, all districts except Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling have completed the data-matching process, which may undergo changes during subsequent updates and the SIR. Officials added that further updates could be made through the BLO app once the SIR exercise begins.

Sources indicated that the SIR will be launched in November and is expected to be completed by February, as the process typically requires at least 100 days.