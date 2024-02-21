Boosting tourism: GTA all set to launch ‘Mission Mirik’

Darjeeling: The GTA is all set to launch ‘Mission Mirik’ with the aim of a clean and green Mirik that would contribute to boosting tourism in this lake town. A number of programmes have been lined up, including a two-day-long tourism festival by the GTA followed by a ‘Himalayan Festival’ by the Tourism department of the Government of West Bengal.

“We will soon declare the areas around the lake in Mirik as a plastic-free zone. This will be implemented strictly with fines imposed if anyone is found using plastic in this zone or littering,” stated Dawa Sherpa, Chief Coordinator, Tourism, GTA.

On February 24, the GTA Tourism department will undertake a cleanliness drive around the lake. “We have asked all tourism stakeholders along with all those who love Mirik to pitch in and lend a hand in the cleanliness drive,” added Sherpa. Steps are being taken to carry out repairs and renovation work also along with the cleanliness drive. “Recently, GTA Chief Anit Thapa visited Mirik and found the boats and the ticket counters in a deplorable condition. We have planned to set things right. Maintenance work of the boats is being undertaken. In the next phase, renovation work will also be undertaken for the ticket house and boathouses,” added Sherpa. The GTA has also introduced a motor boat in the Mirik Lake. “This motorboat is not for tourism purposes but will be used by the GTA staff for rescue operations in case of emergency or for cleaning of the lake if necessary,” stated the tourism coordinator, GTA.

On March 3, the Tourism department of the Government of West Bengal has lined up a ‘Himalayan Festival’ in Mirik. “The GTA will hold a two-day-long tourism festival on March 1 and March 2,” stated Sherpa.

The festival will include cultural programmes, showcasing local food, heritage and culture. “We also have plans to introduce adventure sports like mountain cycling and a running track around the lake,” stated Dawa Sherpa.