Boosting tourism: 8th edition of Bengal Travel Mart to flag off on December 17

Siliguri: The 8th edition of Bengal Travel Mart (BTM), a three-day tourism fair organised to boost the tourism industry, will commence on December 17 this year. Since its inception in 2016, business worth Rs 2,750 crore has been generated solely from the mart and the organisers expect this to reach Rs 3,500 crore this year.

The Eastern Himalaya Travel & Tour Operators Association (EHTTOA), the largest travel platform in East and North East India, will organise the mart, which will be held at the Grand Casa hotel in Siliguri from December 17 to 19.

More than 120 national and international buyers from across the country and abroad, along with more than 150 domestic and international exhibitors, will participate in the mart.

“The mart is becoming a successful event to boost tourism business. This year, for the first time, we will set up Corporate Canopy Tents with a digital backdrop. Many renowned companies will also participate in the mart,” said Sandipan Ghosh, General Secretary of EHTTOA.

The first edition of Bengal Travel Mart was held in 2016. Thereafter, EHTTOA signed an MoU with Nepal to promote cross-border tourism. The Nepal Tourism Board is also associated with the event. Along with Nepal, this year EHTTOA will sign a MoU with Bhutan as well.

“India plays an important role in enhancing Nepal’s tourism. With this event, we want to highlight tourist destinations in Nepal, especially East Nepal, such as Ilam, Dharan and Koshi.

Nepali culture, tradition, costumes, traditional dance and food will be highlighted in this event,” said Surya Thapalia, Manager of the Nepal Tourism Board.

Kolkata Regional Office, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, West Bengal Tourism, Nepal Tourism Board, Nepal Association of Tour and Travel Agents (NATTA), Association of Domestic Tour Operators of India (ADTOI) and the State Tourism Boards of Tripura, Rajasthan, Gujarat and Odisha will participate in the mart.