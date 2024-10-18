Boosting security: 57 add’l CCTV cameras installed at Malda Med College & Hosp

Malda: In a significant move to bolster safety at the Malda Medical College Hospital, authorities have installed an additional 57 CCTV cameras, bringing the total to 228. This enhancement follows rising concerns over safety and the recent Supreme Court directive that mandated changes in the hospital’s security protocol.



The newly-installed cameras, strategically placed throughout various departments and at the main entrance, will be monitored round-the-clock by police officials via large LED screens. This upgrade aims to ensure a safer environment for patients and their families, addressing issues of security that have been under scrutiny.

In a notable shift, the hospital has removed approximately 20 civic volunteers who were managing security duties. This decision comes in light of the Supreme Court’s ruling, which emphasised the need for professional law enforcement oversight. Moving forward, each shift will include one Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) along with seven police personnel, ensuring dedicated monitoring in critical areas such as the Emergency department and trauma care unit.

Patients and their relatives have expressed relief and optimism about the increased security measures. Many believe that the presence of trained police officers will provide a stronger sense of safety compared to the previous arrangement with civic volunteers.

Local residents and hospital staff have welcomed the changes, viewing them as a proactive approach to enhance patient safety and trust in the healthcare system. As the hospital begins this new chapter in security management, stakeholders are hopeful that these measures will lead to a more secure and reassuring environment for all who enter its doors.

Subha Das, a kin of patient, said: “Now the security scenario at MMCH looks more convenient and reliable for all with the posting of policemen.”