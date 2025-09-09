Boosting production: State pilots ginger, garlic cultivation in schools

Kolkata: To boost the production of ginger and garlic, particularly in South Bengal districts, the Food Processing Industries and Horticulture (FPI&H) department has launched a pilot project to encourage the cultivation of these spices in schools.

As part of the initiative, the department is distributing seeds and biodegradable grow bags to schools, enabling cultivation even without open land.

“We have found that garlic and ginger can be grown in school courtyards using grow bags. To tap this, we have identified 20 schools in each district for the pilot project. Along with seeds and bags, training is being provided. The produce will be used in the preparation of mid-day meals,” said a department official.

The move follows Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s directive in May to step up production of ginger and garlic. She had asked

officials to identify suitable areas and take measures to scale up cultivation.

The Centre, through the Spices Board’s schemes such as the Masala Kshetra Vistar Yojana, provides a 50 per cent subsidy on the cost of planting material for garlic and ginger.

At present, West Bengal produces 1.39 lakh MT of ginger annually, with Kalimpong, Darjeeling, North Dinajpur, and Garbeta in West Midnapore accounting for the bulk. North 24 Parganas, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Bankura also contribute to the yield. Garlic production stands at 38,620 MT, with Tehatta in Nadia, Hooghly, Cooch Behar, and East Burdwan being the key producers. Despite this, the state imports significant quantities from other states, leading to sharp price hikes between August and November.

“If the school project proves successful, it will be extended to other schools. Seeds and bags will also be distributed to interested urban households for cultivation in courtyards or verandahs,” the official added. Beneficiary households will be identified with the help of local representatives.

The results of the pilot are expected this Kharif season, with yields likely in December-January. Based on the outcome, the department plans to give a further push to ginger and garlic cultivation.