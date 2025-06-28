Boosting judicial efficiency: HC launches AI chatbot, e-bail bond & training centre

Kolkata: To enhance judicial transparency and accessibility, the Calcutta High Court has launched an AI-powered chatbot, introduced an e-bail bond system and inaugurated a dedicated training-cum-examination centre for court staff.

The initiatives were unveiled in a formal ceremony led by Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court, TS Sivagnanam who emphasised the judiciary’s ongoing commitment to embracing digital transformation. Justices Raja Basu Chowdhury, Madhuresh Prasad, Gaurang Kanth and Debangsu Basak were also present on the occasion.

The newly-launched chatbot, integrated into the High Court’s official website, is designed to assist litigants and the public by providing real-time information on court procedures, case listings and other judicial operations. According to the High Court’s 2023-24 annual report, the chatbot is being developed by a team of expert software analysts and features self-learning capabilities powered by artificial intelligence.

“This is an in-house initiative aimed at improving public access to judicial information. Based on user feedback, the chatbot will be further upgraded to enhance the user experience,” said the Chief Justice during the inauguration.

The High Court also rolled out the e-bail bond system across district courts. The digital register aims to replace traditional physical records, streamlining the process of recording and verifying surety details related to bail. “This new system ensures greater transparency and will significantly reduce the time taken for processing bail bonds,” the Chief Justice noted.

To support the judiciary’s technological advancements, a training and examination centre was also inaugurated. Developed in collaboration with the West Bengal Judicial Academy, the centre will offer specialised modules to train High Court and district court staff in e-governance and digital tools essential for modern court administration.

These developments mark a progressive leap for the Calcutta High Court in its mission to make the judicial process more accessible, efficient and transparent for all stakeholders.