Boosting eco-tourism: State govt plans open-air butterfly garden at Alipore Zoo

Kolkata: As part of its biodiversity conservation efforts and for boosting eco-tourism, the state government is planning to set up an open air butterfly garden at the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata.

Sources said the Alipore Zoo authorities have floated an e-tender for the construction of the open air butterfly garden at an estimated cost of Rs 4,95,937.

The project will involve landscaping to create a butterfly-friendly habitat, apart from planting native host and nectar plants suited to Kolkata’s climate. There will be construction of pathways and signages for visitor access and education. The company executing the project will have to ensure compliance with environmental and safety standards.

An official said the open air garden will be designed to attract, support and sustain butterfly populations by providing a suitable habitat for their life cycle. Unlike enclosed butterfly houses or conservatories, an open air butterfly garden is exposed to natural elements and allows butterflies to freely enter and exit.

Specific (host) plants will be included to serve as food sources for caterpillars (the larval stage of butterflies). Different butterfly species require particular host plants for egg-laying and caterpillar development. Flowering plants provide nectar, the primary food source for adult butterflies. These plants are chosen for their bright colors and abundant nectar production. Some of these are:Lantana, Zinnias, Pentas and Butterfly Bush (Buddleja).

A zoology expert said that since butterflies are cold-blooded and require sunny areas for basking to regulate body temperature, gardens are designed with open, sunny spaces and some shaded areas.

Plants are selected based on the local climate and native butterfly species to ensure year-round or seasonal support for butterfly populations, the expert said.

Some of the prominent butterfly parks in India are the Bannerghatta Butterfly Park in Bangalore, Ovalekar Wadi Butterfly Garden in Thane (Maharashtra), and the Butterfly Garden in Eco Park, New Town, Kolkata.