Boosting connectivity & infrastructure: Centre approves Rs 770.25 cr for NH 717A upgradation

Darjeeling: In an effort to boost connectivity and infrastructure in the region, the Central government has sanctioned Rs 770.25 crore for the widening and upgradation of National Highway 717A (NH 717A) in Bengal and Sikkim. The announcement was made by Union minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari.

Taking to his official handle of X, Gadkari wrote that the project entails the upgradation of an 18.42-km stretch from Lavamore to the start of the Pedong Bypass in Kalimpong and a 5.297-km section from Reshi to Rhenock in Sikkim. It also includes critical slope stabilisation measures along the Bagrakot-Kafer stretch, a region vulnerable to landslides and soil erosion.

Highlighting the importance of climate resilience, Gadkari said the corridor would serve as a reliable alternative to NH-10, which is frequently affected by monsoons, landslides and rock falls. The project will utilise advanced technologies such as self-drilling anchors and gabion structures to enhance slope stability and ensure year-round connectivity.

Raju Bista, Member of Parliament from Darjeeling credited Gadkari for the swift infrastructural progress in the Darjeeling hills, Terai and Dooars region. He recalled raising concerns during the initial Detailed Project Report (DPR) stage, when slope protection had not been adequately considered.

“I had requested the minister for his intervention, as unstable slopes pose a grave safety risk. I’m glad to see that our concerns have been addressed,” Bista stated. Following a recent visit to NH-717A, Bista described the route as “one of the most beautiful, green and picturesque highways in India,” expressing optimism that the upgraded highway would give a massive boost to tourism, trade and transportation in the region.