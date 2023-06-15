Booster pumping station opened at Ward 95

Mayor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) Firhad Hakim on Wednesday inaugurated a booster pumping station (BPS) at Ward 95 which is expected to solve the drinking water woes of the people in both Tollygunge and Jadavpur areas.

Inaugurating the facility at Sitala Khola in Ward 95, Hakim said this was the 71st BPS inaugurated in the city since the time the TMC government had come to power in 2011. He said this pumping station would help supply filtered drinking water from the Garden Reach Water Works to areas such as Azadgarh, Aurobindonagar, Samajgarh, among others.

Hakim said that in the Tollygunge area about 12 such BPS have been installed so far which include wards 92, 93, 95, 97, 101, 102, 107, 108, 109, 110, 112 and 116. He said although at times the projects take a little time due to delays in work by contractors, he has instructed the Water Supply department to keep strict vigil and ensure work gets done as soon as possible.

Further, the Mayor warned against the wastage of water. He said that it costs lakhs in water production and supply. “Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given strict instructions not to impose a tax on water since it is considered as life. Hence, we must conserve water. I would request all to get a water tank ball cock installed to prevent overflowing of water,” Hakim said. TMC leader Aroop Biswas, Tollygunge MLA, was also present at the inauguration.